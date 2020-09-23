Sarah Paulson Calls Out ‘Ageist’ Critics of Her Relationship With Holland Taylor

Sarah Paulson covers Harper’s Bazaar‘s October issue and inside, she calls out the “ageist” critics of her relationship with Holland Taylor. (They share a 32-year age gape).

“To feel that I belong to anyone other than a person I would like to belong to, like Holland or my dog or my best friend or my sister … a bunch of strangers claiming me as their own feels a little confusing,” she tells writer Roxane Gay, who authored The New York Times best-selling collection of essays Bad Feminist. “Since I’m not an expert at figuring out how to move around it, I end up giving more than I want to sometimes.”

When Gay asks why people are so obsessed with a 45-year-old dating a 77-year-old, she said it reflects “our own ageist thinking and the idea that to be old is to cease to have any desire.” She adds: “Anybody says anything about any person I love in a way that is disrespectful or cruel and I want to cut a b**ch.”