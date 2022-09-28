Sarah Michelle Gellar Tears Up Watching Selma Blair On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sarah Michelle Gellar was in the audience supporting her friend Selma Blair on Monday’s (September 26th) episode of Dancing with the Stars—and the Buffy actress even teared up a little.

Blair and her partner Sasha Farber performed to “Jail House Rock” for Elvis week. The Legally Blonde actress, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018, impressed the crowd with a cartwheel and a split during the routine.

“It feels too amazing, surreal,” Blair told Entertainment Tonight. “It feels so great to have this perspective in life and Sarah’s been with me, honestly, from the start of me moving to Hollywood.”

The Sweetest Thing actress also shared that Gellar pushed for her to get the part in Cruel Intentions. “She rooted for me to get the part in Cruel Intentions, worked with me on it, we became fast friends forever,” she said.