Sarah Michelle Gellar Felt ‘Protective’ Over Robin Williams On ‘The Crazy Ones’

Sarah Michelle Gellar spoke with Shannen Doherty on Monday’s (February 5th) episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast about working with the late Robin Williams on the CBS sitcom The Crazy Ones. The show marked the Mrs. Doubtfire actor’s final role, as he died by suicide in August of 2014.

Gellar said she joined the series even though her son, Rocky James, was only three months old at the time. “I went back to work right away because I was desperate to work with Robin,” she told the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor. “When that opportunity came my way, there was no way to pass it up.”

On set, however, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star said she was “one of the few people that knew … that he was really struggling, that he wasn’t well.”

“I soaked up every moment I could with him,” she said. The I Know What You Did Last Summer actor added that a “couple of people” on set knew what Williams was going through and were “very protective” of him, as they wanted to help him “without spilling secrets.”