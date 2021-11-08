Sarah Jessica Parker Slams Ageist Comments

Sarah Jessica Parker is done with the sexist and misogynist narrative she sees around her and her Sex and the City co-stars.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man.,” Parker, 56, told Vogue in an accompanying interview for her December cover shoot. “’Gray hair, gray hair, gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’”

She’s referring to shots of herself in natural gray locks that went viral when she was spotted out with pals. “I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite,” Parker recalled. “Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” Parker said.

“I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she added. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”