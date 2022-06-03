Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Rift With Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up with The Hollywood Reporter about her rift with former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall.

The outlet reports that Cattrall made her participation in the third SATC movie contingent on Warner Bros. greenlighting a separate project of hers. According to Parker, the studio “didn’t feel comfortable” agreeing to the actress’ demands and decided not to move forward with the sequel.

Parker told THR’s Awards Chatter podcast Thursday (June 2nd), “We didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim, and the studio didn’t want to do it, so it fell apart. It wasn’t that she said, ‘no’ to the movie; it’s that the studio said ‘no’ to the movie, which, you know, happens. And every actor has a right to ask for things, to have… a contract that feels good to them. I never would have disputed that because frankly that’s not my business. Were we disappointed? Sure. But it happens.”

Additionally, Cattrall began speaking out publically about the show and her former costar in a way that Parker said was “very painful.”

The actress explained, “I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way.”

It became clear to Parker and And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King that Cattrall was ready to part ways with Samantha Jones and the Sex and the City franchise, which is why the How I Met Your Father actress was not asked to be apart of the revival series.

Parker explained, “You’ve got to listen to somebody. If they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.'”