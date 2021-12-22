Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis Comment on Chris Noth Sexual Assault Allegations

Following multiple sexual assault allegations against actor Chris Noth, Noth’s And Just Like That… costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis have broken their silence.

In a joint statement released on Twitter Monday (December 20th), Parker, Nixon, and Davis wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth has denied the allegations against him. After a third woman came forward last week, a representative for Noth commented, “The story is a complete fabrication, and the alleged accounts detailed throughout read like a piece of bad fiction.”

In the wake of these allegations, Noth has been dropped by his talent agency, A3 Artists Agency. Universal Television and CBS also announced on Monday (December 20th) that he will no longer be appearing on The Equalizer.