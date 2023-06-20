Sarah Jessica Parker Comments On Kim Cattrall’s ‘And Just Like That…’ Cameo

Sarah Jessica Parker commented on Kim Cattrall returning to the Sex and the City franchise in an interview with The Daily Mail published on Monday (June 19th). The pair have been rumored to be feuding for years, with Cattrall publicly calling Parker “cruel” in 2018 and telling her, “You are not my family. You are not my friend.”

Fans have been excited to learn that Cattrall will be making a surprise cameo in the second season of And Just Like That… Regarding this news, Parker told the outlet, “We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve, you know, approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back and it’s been, you know, really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”

Kristin Davis also addressed Cattrall’s return. “We just thought that, you know, it would be fun for the fans to have a little bit of Samantha because we know that they miss her and she’s a great character. I don’t know that we’re even trying for closure at this point, or resolution,” she said.

The Holiday in the Wild actress added that they thought it would “be great to have a little bit of her,” but that she thinks “maybe hopes have been lifted, possibly higher than that. And that was not our intention. So I hope people aren’t disappointed.”