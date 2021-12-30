Sarah Jessica Parker Blindsided by Allegations Against Chris Noth

According to an unnamed insider and US Magazine, Sarah Jessica Parker is “heartbroken” following sexual assault allegations against her Sex and the City co-star Chris Noth.

“Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt,” the insider says.

Law & Order actor Noth has denied all allegations against him. The allegations followed the December release of And Just Like That, a revival of Sex and the City.