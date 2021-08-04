Sarah Ferguson Defends Son-in-Law After Sexy Photo Flap + Shares Thoughts on Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson is coming out swinging for her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank, days after Princess Eugenie’s husband made headlines partying on a yacht in Capri with women in bikinis.

The Duchess of York, no stranger to scandals herself, called her son-in-law “a man of integrity.”

She added: “Jack, who was on the front page, is such a man of integrity. “He’s just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond, actually. He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband, and he’s never at front of house, he always likes to be at the back.”

Indeed, she claimed Jack is just “doing his job” as brand ambassador for the tequila company Casamigos, founded by George Clooney and Rande Gerber.

She recently told People of her daughter and Jack: He is my son and all, but he’s like my son and I adore them both. And to see Eugenie and Jack being beautiful parents to little August, I’m really proud.”

THOUGHTS ON HARRY

She also told ET of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir, and Meghan Markle’s writing projects: “I think the fact that Meghan’s written a children’s book is really good, well done her, because anyone that sits there writing a book, it’s really hard. Cause you have to keep it all very condensed, if it’s children’s. With Harry, I think he’s got a lot to say and, really, I think [his late mother Princess] Diana would be really proud of her sons, and their wives and the [grandkids].”

She added: “And he’s such a good boy, you know, I think in life there’s no question that there’s far too judgment and there should be more compassion and support in every way on everybody. My mission statement of my charity is no race, creed, color or any other denomination — we stand together and we fight for the right for a child to dare to dream.”