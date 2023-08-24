Sara Ramirez Addresses ‘And Just Like That…’ Character Criticism

Sara Ramirez took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 22nd) to respond to a profile published by The Cut in June regarding their character, Che Diaz, on the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That… Ramirez was clearly annoyed by the article and made a point to separate themselves from the character they play on the show.

“Been thinking long and hard about how to respond to The Hack Job’s article, ‘written’ by a white gen z non-binary person who asked me serious questions but expected a comedic response I guess (?),” Ramírez wrote. “Here’s the good news: I have a dry sense of humor and a voice. And I am not afraid to use either.”

“I trust that those of you who matter, who are not petulant children, who are smart enough to catch on to what was actually going on there, can perceive it for what it is: an attempt to mock my thoughtfulness and softness, while dismissing a valid existence and real human being in favor of tv show critiques that belonged elsewhere,” they added. “I am not the fictional characters I have played, nor am I responsible for the things that are written for them to say.”