Santa Fe D.A. Says Alec Baldwin May Not Have Pulled The Trigger In Fatal Rust Shooting

Following a lawsuit filed by the family of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins regarding the fatal Rust shooting, Santa Fe D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies has commented on an important aspect of the case.

Last week, one of the Hutchins’ lawyers, Brian Panish, said, “I think it’s clear what happened. Alec [Baldwin] had the gun in his hand, he shot it — Halyna was killed. The gun cannot fire unless the trigger is engaged and the hammer is back.” However, Carmack-Altwies recently told Vanity Fair that it is possible that Baldwin didn’t pull the trigger.

“You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it. So you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock, and then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet,” Carmack-Altwies said, after she had investigators perform tests to experiment with the mechanics.

In an interview with ABC in December, Alec Baldwin claimed he “would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never.”