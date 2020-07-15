Sans Tourist Revenue, Queen Elizabeth Turns to Gin Sales

In another bizarre sign of the financial strain the world is currently under, Queen Elizabeth II is now selling gin made from leaves found at the back of Buckingham Palace as revenue from tourist looky-loos has plummeted.

The Royal Collection Trust, a branch of the Royal Household, launched a premium small-batch London dry gin infused with bay and mulberry leaves they gathered from her garden.

This comes just days after it was reported that tourist visits to the Palace had caused a $22 million deficit in finances. About 250 workers have been offered voluntary buyouts.