Sandra Oh, Sylvester Stallone, Bam Margera + More!

SANDRA OH ATTENDS QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S FUNERAL: Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday (September 19th) as part of the Canadian delegation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Oh was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in June due to “her artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad.”

SYLVESTER STALLONE POSTS PHOTOS OF JENNIFER FLAVIN AMID NEWS OF DIVORCE: Sylvester Stallone appears to be looking back on his relationship with Jennifer Flavin. On Monday (September 19th), the Rocky star shared a photo of himself holding hands with Flavin, and another photo of the former couple with their three daughters. “Wonderful ….,” he captioned the post. According to TMZ, Flavin filed for divorce from Stallone last month, noting that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

BAM MARGERA TO RETURN TO REHAB IN FLORIDA: TMZ reports that Jackass star Bam Margera has been court-ordered to return to rehab in Florida. A source told the outlet, “They’re gonna try an outpatient approach and pray for different results,” since Margera escaped in-patient treatment multiple times.

ASHLEY GREENE WELCOMES HER FIRST BABY WITH HUSBAND PAUL KHOURY: Twilight actress Ashley Greene and her husband Paul Khoury welcomed their first baby to the world on Friday (September 16th). “And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world. Kingsley Rainn Khoury 09/16/2022,” Greene captioned a photo of her newborn baby’s hands.