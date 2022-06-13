Sandra Oh Says Her ‘Whole Body Was Very, Very Sick’ While Filming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Sandra Oh opened up about her quick rise to fame after starring in Grey’s Anatomy during a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. Oh sat down with Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon, who has also experienced widespread popularity recently.

The Killing Eve actress said the work really took a toll on her wellbeing. “Honestly, I got sick. I think my whole body was very, very sick. Even though you keep on working, but it’s just like, ‘Oh, I can’t sleep. Oh, my back hurts, I don’t know what’s wrong with my skin,” she said.

Oh continued, “I learned that I had to take care of my health first. But that’s not only your body. That is your soul. That is definitely your mind. So even those things like doubt, question. ‘Cause you can’t, ultimately, depend on anyone else.”

In an August 2021 interview with Willie Geist, Oh said the overwhelming recognition she got following the Grey’s Anatomy success was “traumatic.”

“When one loses one’s anonymity, you have to build skills to still try and be real. I went from not being able to go out, like hiding in restaurants, to then being able to manage attention, manage expectation, while not losing the sense of self,” she said.