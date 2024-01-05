Sandra Bullock Scatters Late Partner Bryan Randall’s Ashes In Wyoming

Over the weekend, Sandra Bullock released her late partner Bryan Randall’s ashes at Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Randall passed away in August last year, following a private battle with ALS.

The Bird Box actor’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, posted a video of the peaceful river on a cold winter day to Instagram on Saturday (December 30th). This day also marked what would have been Randall’s 58th birthday.

“Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised,” Bullock-Prado wrote in the caption.