Sandra Bullock Says Sometimes She Wishes She And Her Kids Had The Same Skin Color

Sandra Bullock opens up about her experience parenting two black children in Wednesday’s (Dec. 1st) episode of Red Table Talk.

In a preview clip shared with People on Tuesday (Nov. 30th), the 57-year-old actress tells Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that she “sometimes” wishes she and her kids had the same skin color.

She explains, “To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us.”

She adds, “And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being with her babies or a white woman with white babies.”

Bullock adopted her son Louis in 2010 and her daughter Laila in December 2015.