Samuel L. Jackson Asks Lorne Michaels About Being Banned From ‘Saturday Night Live’

Samuel L. Jackson thought he was banned from Saturday Night Live for saying “f—” on air, but it turns out that’s not the case. On a recent episode of the Awardist podcast, the Pulp Fiction actor said he confronted Lorne Michaels about this in New York City.

“Are you ever gonna let me back on the show?” Jackson said he asked Michaels. It’s been 10 years since the Snakes on a Plane actor last appeared on SNL, and apparently Michaels told Jaskson he is welcome back to the set.

In March, Jackson told Leslie Jones on The Ellen DeGeneres Show why he thought he was banned. “Kenan [Thompson] got me banned from Saturday Night Live. He didn’t cut me off soon enough and I said the forbidden word on television,” he said.

In response to learning that he can actually return to SNL, Jackson said, “So maybe I’m not [banned]. I don’t know.”