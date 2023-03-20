Sam Neill Reveals Stage Three Blood Cancer Diagnosis

On Friday (March 17th), The Guardian published an interview with Sam Neill, during which the Jurassic Park actor revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage three angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma—a blood cancer.

Neill began a “very expensive” chemotherapy treatment in 2022. “I’m not off the hook as such, but there’s no cancer in my body,” he told the outlet.

Following this, he shared a video to Instagram Saturday (March 18th), assuring fans that he’s “alive and kicking,” and that he’s been in remission for eight months.

“My news seems to be all over the news at the moment, and it’s sort of ‘Cancer ! Cancer! Cancer !’ Which is slightly tiresome because as you see, I am alive and well and I have been in remission for eight months, which feels really good,” Neill said in the video. “I’m alive and kicking and I’m going to work.”