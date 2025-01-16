Sally Struthers Says She Was ‘Fat-Shamed’ By ‘Very Passive-Aggressive’ Betty White

During an episode of the Let’s Talk About That! podcast, Sally Struthers reflected on her less-than-favorable past interactions with the late Betty White. “I know everybody loves her. They loved her so much,” Struthers said. “I didn’t have such a great experience with her.” The All In The Family star called White a “very passive-aggressive woman,” and recounted an incident during a snack break on the set of a game how pilot. “Then the plate was set in the middle and it was cookies, I think,” Struthers said. “So I reached for a cookie and she said in front of everyone, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t do that if I were you dear, you don’t need a cookie.’ Totally fat-shamed me in front of the rest of the people in the room. And I thought, ‘Gosh, that’s not nice.’ ” On a more positive note, Struthers expressed fond memories of working with Golden Girls star Bea Arthur, who appeared as Maude on All In The Family. (People)