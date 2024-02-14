Sally Field Says ‘Steel Magnolias’ Director Was ‘Very Hard’ On Julia Roberts

Sally Field opened up to Vulture in an interview published on Monday (February 12th) about the dynamics behind the scenes of the 1989 classic film, Steel Magnolias. The 80 for Brady actor said the film’s director, Herbert Ross, was “very, very, very hard” on Julia Roberts.

“If you ever talk to Julia, she’ll tell you,” Field said. “We would all rally around Julia, because she was the baby. She was sort of the newcomer. And she was wonderful, and he just picked on her. It was awful.” Roberts was 22 years old when the film came out.

When asked why she thought Ross was so hard on the Pretty Woman actor, Field replied, “Because he could be a real son of a b—ch, that’s why. Some people just need to have somebody they pick on. But we all came to her aid.”