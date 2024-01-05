Sally Field Says Burt Reynolds Refused To Go To The Oscars With Her In 1980

Sally Field discussed her relationship with the late Burt Reynolds in Dave Karger’s forthcoming book, 50 Oscar Nights. The Steel Magnolias actor told Karger that Reynolds refused to go to the 1980 Oscars with her because he “was not happy” with all the attention she was getting at that time.

Field won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Norma Rae that year. Prior to the big night, she also shared that he “did not want me to go to Cannes [Film Festival] at all.” She added, “He said, ‘You don’t think you’re going to win anything, do you?’”

The pair dated for approximately five years in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. “He really was not a nice guy around me then,” Field said.