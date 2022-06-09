Sage Steele, Alan Cumming, Kourtney Kardashian + More!

website maker

SAGE STEELE SAYS HER ‘LIFE FLASHED BEFORE [HER] EYES’ DURING PGA CHAMPIONSHIP ACCIDENT: According to The New York Post, SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele opened up about the moment she was hit by Jon Rahm’s golf ball at the PGA Championship last month. “It is amazing how quickly life can change right. One minute you’re out on a course, just innocently watching amazing golfers play and the next moment you’re on the ground in pain with your entire life flashing before your eyes, scared to death trying to comprehend what the hell just happened,” she said.

ALAN CUMMING’S CHIMPANZEE COSTAR FOUND IN BASEMENT: People reports that Alan Cumming’s Buddy costar was located in a basement and has been rescued. Cumming and PETA have been looking for Tonka the chimpanzee since April. On Monday (June 6th), PETA announced that they had found the missing chimpanzee in the basement of someone who previously said Tonka had died. “He could only take a few steps in any direction, he was not allowed to go outside, he couldn’t feel the sun or the grass beneath his feet, he had no companionship with other chimpanzees —something extremely important to chimpanzees’ welfare,” PETA said in a statement. Tonka is now in Florida at the Save the Chimps’ Sanctuary.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN ISN’T HAPPY WITH THE EDITING OF HULU’S ‘THE KARDASHIANS:’ According to Elle, Kourtney Kardashian is tired of the Scott Disick drama getting in the way of her and Travis Barker’s screen time on The Kardashians. “[Travis and I] film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits, and it’s been so annoying because they’re swirling us in with this Scott drama,” Kardashian tells her friend, Steph Shepherd, in the latest episode of the show. Later she says that the editing is “enabling this old narrative and buying into something that doesn’t really exist … It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality.”

FARRAH ABRAHAM AND MACK LOVAT BREAK UP SHORTLY AFTER CONFIRMING THEY’RE DATING: Farrah Abraham had quite the turnaround recently. Page Six reports that the Teen Mom star ended things with guitarist Mack Lovat just hours after she confirmed that they were dating. “Sometimes people turn into monsters with press. Happy I found out now,” she said.