SAG-AFTRA, Norman Lear, Taylor Sheridan + More!

SAG-AFTRA ACTORS RATIFY NEW DEAL WITH STUDIOS: According to The New York Times, SAG-AFTRA members voted to approve a new three-year contract with studios on Tuesday (December 5th). This marks the official end of six months of strikes in Hollywood, as the WGA went on strike in May and SAG-AFTRA followed suit in July.

CELEBRITIES PAY TRIBUTE TO NORMAN LEAR: Deadline reports that television icon Norman Lear passed away on Tuesday (December 5th) at the age of 101. Lear created shows such as All in the Family, Good Times, and One Day at a Time. Celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Rita Moreno, Jon Stewart, Billy Crystal, John Leguizamo, Quinta Brunson, and so many more all paid tribute to Lear. “It’s hard to reconcile that at 101 years old, Norman Lear is gone too soon. The entire world of reason just lost its greatest advocate and our family lost a dear friend. A giant walked in his shoes,” Clooney told the outlet in a statement.

TAYLOR SHERIDAN IS SUING COLE HAUSER OVER COFFEE COMPANY LOGO: According to NBC News, there’s more Yellowstone drama brewing. The series creator, Taylor Sheridan, is suing one of the show’s stars, Cole Hauser, for “trademark infringement, unfair competition and false advertising” regarding a logo. Sheridan claims Hauser’s logo for his coffee company, Free Rein, is “strikingly similar” to the logo he uses for his ranch, Bosque Ranch. Both companies are based in Texas, and Sheridan is accusing Hauser of trying to “mistake or to deceive as to the affiliation, connection, or association” with his ranch.

DEBBIE ALLEN SAYS SEASON 20 OF ‘GREY’S ANATOMY’ WILL BE ‘HOT’ AND ‘UNPREDICTABLE:’ Debbie Allen, the actor who plays Dr. Catherine Avery on Grey’s Anatomy, spoke with Entertainment Tonight at the Kennedy Center Honors about what fans can expect from the show’s 20th season. The Fame actor teased that the new season will be “hot, unpredictable and compelling.” She added, “We are back. The strike is over and it’s going to be the greatest season. It’s going to be a shorter season because of the strike — we’re only going to do 10 episodes — but we have a lot to look forward to… It’s always brand new.” When asked how long she plans to star on the series, Allen told the outlet, “I’m there as long as I am needed. It seems like I’m still needed … I tell them, don’t be killing me off yet. Not yet.” Season 20 of Grey’s Anatomy will premiere on ABC on March 14th.