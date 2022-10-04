Sacheen Littlefeather, Wakanda Forever, Will Smith + More!

SACHEEN LITTLEFEATHER DIES AT 75: Today reports that Sacheen Littlefeather, the actress and activist who denied Marlon Brando’s Oscar on his behalf in 1973, died on Sunday (October 2nd) at the age of 75. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a formal apology to Littlefeather in June for the way she was treated by the audience that night. “At that time in 1973, there was a media blackout on Wounded Knee and against the American Indian Movement that was occupying it. Marlon had called them in advance and asked them to watch the Academy Awards, which they did. As they saw me, up on stage, refusing that Academy Award for the stereotypes within the film industry, and mentioning Wounded Knee in South Dakota, it would break the media boycott,” she told Variety recently. A documentary about her life and activism titled Sacheen Breaking the Silence was released in 2021. Littlefeather held small roles in films such as The Trial of Billy Jack, but she was blacklisted in Hollywood following the 1973 Academy Awards.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER:’ The official trailer for the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel is here, providing a glimpse at the new Black Panther, who appears to be a woman, as well as the underwater kingdom of Talocan, according to Entertainment Weekly. Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman have all reprised their roles from the original film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theaters on November 11th.

‘EMANCIPATION’ GETS FIRST TRAILER AND RELEASE DATE: Deadline reports that Apple released the first trailer for Emancipation, starring Will Smith, on Monday (October 3rd)—following a screening of the film in Washington D.C. over the weekend. The movie will hit theaters on December 2nd and will be available for streaming on Apple TV+ on December 9th.

DREW BARRYMORE SAYS SHE WOULD DO A THIRD ‘CHARLIE’S ANGELS:’ On Friday’s (September 30th) episode of the Drew’s News podcast, Drew Barrymore told Benito Skinner she would absolutely do a Charlie’s Angels 3. “I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning. And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, ‘Would you do a Charlie’s Angels 3?’ And I was on the edge of my seat,” Barrymore said. “I would be surprised if any one of us ever decreed that we wouldn’t do a third movie … I would. I would in a heartbeat. The answer is an emphatic yes. I will always say yes.”

HBO MAX RESPONDS TO ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON’ FANS’ LIGHTING CRITICISM: According to PopSugar, many people took to Twitter recently to complain about the lighting in episode seven of the first season of House of the Dragon–since it was hard to see what was happening. “$20M an episode and they’re lighting the entire set with a single lightbulb. #HouseOfTheDragon #DemDragons,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “To whoever did the lighting in #HouseOfTheDragon … I just want to talk.” HBO Max responded to one person’s tweet, writing, “Hi Stephen! We appreciate you reaching out about a night scene in House of the Dragon: Episode 7 appearing dark on your screen. The dimmed lighting of this scene was an intentional creative decision. Thanks! ^LL”