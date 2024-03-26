Sacha Baron Cohen Denies Rebel Wilson’s Misconduct Claims

Sacha Baron Cohen has denied Rebel Wilson’s allegations of inappropriate behavior on the set of The Brothers Grimsby. Wilson had accused Baron Cohen of pressuring her to “go naked” in the film and asking her to “stick your finger up my butt” in the final scene (which was not in the script). Baron Cohen’s statement through a rep refutes these “demonstrably false claims” and highlights supporting evidence, including documents and eyewitness accounts.

Wilson originally only hinted at an unnamed individual in her social media posts, but in a recent Instagram update, she explicitly named Baron Cohen as the person she referred to in her memoir. The controversy surrounds Wilson’s upcoming book, and while she vows to share the truth, Baron Cohen denies any wrongdoing.