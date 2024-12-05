Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Addison Rae Lead TikTok’s Year-End Reports

Sabrina Carpenter was TikTok’s most popular artist in the United States for 2024, with her viral hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” collectively inspiring over 15 million TikTok video creations. Ice Spice secured the second spot, followed by LNLA Choppa, Billie Eilish, and Meghan Trainor. The top songs in the U.S. were “MILLION DOLLAR BABY (VHS)” by Tommy Richman, “CARNIVAL” by ¥$, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign, and “Tell Ur Girlfriend” by Lay Bankz (based on the number of TikTok videos using the music). Taylor Swift, despite her previous TikTok success, was notably absent from the most popular music data for 2024, as her music was temporarily removed from the app due to licensing issues with Universal Music Group. Only three artists from the 2023 list—Ice Spice, Trainor, and NLA Choppa—reappeared on the 2024 list. (Variety)