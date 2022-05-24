Ryan Seacrest Had To Change His Underwear During ‘American Idol’ Finale

What happens behind the scenes doesn’t always stay behind the scenes. On Monday’s (May 23rd) episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Ryan Seacrest shared how he had to do an impromptu underwear change during the American Idol season finale on Sunday (May 22nd).

“Apparently, America voted and said there was anatomy in the shot. There was just panic about it, and we changed it,” Seacrest said.

Seacrest’s longtime stylist, Miles Siggins, approached him during a commercial break. “We go to commercial and he says, ‘Can I tell you something? We need to change your underwear.’ I said, ‘What do you mean we need to change my underwear?'” Seacrest said.

Since Seacrest didn’t have his own backup pair, Siggins offered up his underwear. “He says, ‘Don’t worry, I got mine. ‘He’s English, so he has shorter, tighter ones. … They were tight, elastic underwear.”

“It was in the middle of a live show! We go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear, and putting his on,” Seacrest added.