Ryan Seacrest Bids Farewell To The Staff Of ‘Live’

Ryan Seacrest toasted the staff of Live with Kelly and Ryan staff at a farewell dinner Wednesday (April 12th) night.

The show shared his speech on Instagram Thursday (April 13th) where the American Idol host said, “For me, it is no other place in our business like the Live show.”

He added, “Personally for me, and I think for Kelly the same, to walk out on that stage after we’ve turned around a show — and when I say ‘we’ I mean you guys have turned around a show overnight — it is a magical experience that I will remember forever.”