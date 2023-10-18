Ryan Reynolds, Timothee Chalamet, Tom Cruise + More!

‘LOVE ACTUALLY’ AND ‘BRIDGET JONES’ DIARY’ DIRECTOR REGRETS INCLUDING JOKES ABOUT BODY SIZE: Richard Curtis, the director of films like Love Actually, Bridget Jones’ Diary, and Notting Hill spoke with his daughter, Scarlett Curtis, at the Cheltenham Literature Festival recently about the lack of body positivity in his films. “I think I was behind, you know, behind the curve, and those jokes aren’t any longer funny, so I don’t feel I was malicious at the time, but I think I was unobservant and not as, you know, as clever as I should have been,” he said, referring to the self-deprecating comments the characters in his films make about their bodies.

RYAN REYNOLDS RECEIVES THE ROBIN WILLIAMS LEGACY OF LAUGHTER AWARD: Ryan Reynolds is sharing his love for Robin Williams, after the Deadpool actor was awarded the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award last week. “I miss Robin Williams. Pretty sure everyone does,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram Monday (October 16th). “His kids have turned his legacy into a living, breathing love-letter for good. It was a crazy honour to receive the Robin Williams Legacy Award last week at the annual Bring Change To Mind gala in NYC.” The Free Guy actor shared photos himself at the gala with stars like Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg. “@glennclose started @bringchangetomind, whose mission is to end stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness. Glenn literally saves lives by making space for these conversations. I love this woman,” he added.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET SAYS TOM CRUISE SENT HIM AN EMAIL ENCOURAGING HIM TO DO STUNT TRAINING: In a recent GQ cover profile, Timothee Chalamet revealed what Tom Cruise wrote to him in an email after the pair met on the set of Dune. “He basically said, in Old Hollywood, you would be getting dance training and fight training, and nobody is going to hold you to that standard today. So it’s up to you,” the Don’t Look Up actor told the outlet. “The email was really like a war cry.”

‘SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE’ TO PREMIERE ON NETFLIX SOON: Deadline reports that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is set to reach Netflix on October 31st. This comes after the film’s $690 million global run in theaters.