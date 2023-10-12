Ryan Reynolds Shares How He Navigates His Mental Health When He’s ‘Spinning Out Of Control’

In an interview with Page Six published on Tuesday (October 10th), Ryan Reynolds detailed the steps he takes when he’s experiencing mental health struggles. The Deadpool actor admitted at the 11th Annual Revels & Revelations Gala for Bring Change to Mind that sometimes he feels like he’s spinning “out of control.”

Reynolds told the outlet that he’s “not always great” at keeping things in balance. “I certainly have my own little rituals and those kinds of things that help me stay grounded and keep my mind from spinning out of control,” he said.

The Adventureland actor added, “Sometimes I’m really good at it, sometimes I’m not.” Reynolds practices meditation in order to “take time” for himself when he’s overwhelmed. “I tend to overbook myself when I’m spiraling that way,” he explained. “I’m sort of aware of that stuff and I manage it as well as you can.”