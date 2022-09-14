Ryan Reynolds Films His First Colonoscopy To Raise Awareness

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney teamed up with the organization Lead From Behind to raise awareness about colon cancer. The pair both turned 45 this year and agreed to have their first colonoscopies filmed.

“I would never normally have any medical procedure put on camera, and then share it,” Reynolds said in the video.

He continued, “It’s not every day that you can raise awareness about something that will most definitely save lives. That’s enough motivation for me to let you in on a camera being shoved up my a**.”

In a press release from the Lead From Behind organization, the Free Guy actor added, “I’ve been on camera a lot. But this was the first time one was shoved up my a**. The procedure and prep were painless but the discomfort of filming and sharing the process was the hardest part. Rob and I did it because we want this potentially life-saving procedure to be less mysterious and stigmatized.”