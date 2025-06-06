Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Acquire Australian SailGP Team

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have become co-owners of the Australian SailGP team, Bonds Flying Roos. The team competes in the international sailing competition SailGP, featuring technologically advanced catamarans and 12 national teams. “We’re incredibly excited to set sail together in this new adventure,” Reynolds and Jackman said in a statement. “Hugh brings a deep love for and pride in his home country as well as being an avid fan of sailing. He will also be bringing his overly clingy emotional support human along for the ride. Apologies in advance to Australia. No comment on whether we’re writing this in our Bonds. No further questions.” Reynolds’ previous sports ventures include acquiring Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC (with Rob McElhenney), investing in the Alpine Formula 1 team, and the Mexican soccer team Club Necaxa. (Hollywood Reporter)