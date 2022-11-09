Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively’s Kids Didn’t Know How Famous Their ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift Was

On The Jess Cagle Show Monday (November 7th), Ryan Reynolds said his and Blake Lively’s kids didn’t know their “Aunt” Taylor Swift was a superstar.

“I think what’s most exciting for them is that for the longest time they just thought Taylor’s just a, you know, like an aunt, like a friend of mommy and daddy that’s very, very close, almost family,” he said.

The Deadpool actor shared that this shifted for them when they went to one of Swift’s concerts. “And then they went to a concert one day and were like, ‘Ohhhhh, this isn’t a hobby.'”

Reynolds also relayed that, following the interview with Cagle, the family had a dance party to Swift’s new album Midnights planned. “I’m not making this up. We are having a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party right after this,” he said.

“It’s Sunday. We’re headed straight to the porch where we’re doing a full dance number set to Midnights—swear words included. My favorite thing is when a 3-year-old is just throwing down the F-bomb in a song and has no idea that that’s yeah,” Reynolds added.