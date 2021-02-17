Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1M to Food Banks (Again)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $500K apiece to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada again. The pair previously donated $500K to each when the pandemic began.

Food Banks Canada thanked them on social media, writing: "When #COVID19 first hit in early 2020, @VanCityReynolds and @BlakeLively generously donated $500K (USD) to US sister organization @FeedingAmerica and to Food Banks Canada helping kickstart our COVID-19 Response Funds. It was an act that inspired so many Canadians to donate to their local food banks and show their support to their neighbours during these critical times."

"Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds," the statement continued, before the organization playfully poked fun at Reynold's ongoing "feud" with fellow actor, Hugh Jackman.

"You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman)," it added.

In a statement posted by Feeding America, Reynolds and Lively said, "We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada."

"We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need," they added.