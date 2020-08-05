Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘Deeply and Unreservedly Sorry’ for Plantation Wedding

Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively have serious regrets about their 2012 wedding. The pair married at a former plantation in South Carolina, and in an interview with Fast Company, he said that their choice of venue is “something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for.”

He continued: “It’s impossible to reconcile. What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

Making such a mistake, he said, can “cause you to shut down or it can re-frame things and move you into action.”

After the Black Lives Matter movement grew following the murder of George Floyd, Reynolds and Lively donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Educational Fund. This comes a year after a pair of $1 million donations the couple made to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

Reynolds said he is trying to live diversity too, through hiring choices at his production company Maximum Effort. “Representation and diversity need to be completely immersive,” Reynolds said. “Like, it needs to be embedded at the root of storytelling, and that’s in both marketing and Hollywood. When you add perspective and insight that isn’t your own, you grow. And you grow your company, too.”