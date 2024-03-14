Ryan Gosling, Kristen Wiig Set To Host ‘SNL’ Episodes In April

Ryan Gosling and Kristen Wiig have been announced as upcoming hosts for Saturday Night Live in April. Wiig will be hosting the show on April 6th, while Gosling will take the stage on April 13th. Joining Wiig as the musical guest for her episode will be the talented singer-songwriter Raye, who will be making her SNL debut. For Gosling’s episode, country star Chris Stapleton will make his return for his third appearance on the show. Wiig’s return to host will officially make her a member of the prestigious SNL “five-timers club.” Gosling, on the other hand, will be hosting for the third time.