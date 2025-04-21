Ryan Gosling Confirmed To Lead Shawn Levy’s New ‘Star Wars’ Film

Ryan Gosling will make his Star Wars debut in Shawn Levy’s new film, Star Wars: Starfighter. “I was probably dreaming about Star Wars before I even saw the film,” Gosling said at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo, referencing the bed sheets he had as a 5-year-old. “And it’s probably framed my idea of what a movie even was.” The standalone film, scheduled for a May 28, 2027 release, promises a fresh take on the universe post-Episode 9. Levy (Deadpool) praised the script for its original characters and storyline. “There’s so many opportunities to tell a Star Wars story that has all the heart and action and fun of Star Wars, but to do it in ways that are new and original.” (People)

The iconic Star Wars villain Darth Maul is also making a comeback in a new animated series on Disney+ titled Maul: Shadow Lord. The series will see Sam Witwer reprising his role as the character. The production, set for a 2026 premiere on Disney+, will continue Maul’s story post-The Clone Wars events, depicting his resurgence to lead underworld factions. (Rolling Stones)