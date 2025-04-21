Ryan Coogler Says He’s Starting Work On His ‘X-Files’ Series Reboot

Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler says his X-Files series reboot is “immediately next” on his schedule. “I’ve been excited about that for a long time and I’m fired up to get back to it,” he told Last Podcast On The Left. “Some of those episodes, if we do our jobs right, will be really fu-king scary.” The revival of the iconic series, which originally aired from 1993 to 2001, is part of Coogler’s deal with Walt Disney Television. He has reached out to Gillian Anderson and says he has his “fingers crossed” that she will be involved. “We’re going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real ‘X-Files’ fans and maybe find some new ones.” (Variety)