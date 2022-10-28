Rust Shooting, The Woman King, The Santa Clauses + More!

SANTA FE DISTRICT ATTORNEY RECEIVES ‘RUST’ SHOOTING POLICE REPORT: Deadline reports that the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has finished its investigation into the fatal Rust shooting that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, more than a year after the shooting took place. The report has been sent to New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies. A statement from the DA’s office reads, “The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.” The statement continues: “As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice.”

WATCH ‘THE WOMAN KING’ FROM HOME THIS NOVEMBER: Variety reports that The Woman King will be available to purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video November 22nd. The digital release includes over an hour of bonus content, including interviews with the cast and behind-the-scenes footage.

WATCH THE TRAILER FOR ‘THE SANTA CLAUSES:’ On Tuesday (October 27th), Disney+ released the official trailer for The Santa Clauses, starring Tim Allen, David Krumholtz, and Elizabeth Mitchell. According to People, the movie is set 30 years after the 1994 film The Santa Clause. In the trailer, Tim Allen’s Santa Clause retires “too soon” and hires “the wrong guy,” causing the Christmas spirit to dissipate. He and his family must return to the North Pole to save the day.

JASON BATEMAN AND JUDE LAW TEAM UP FOR ‘BLACK RABBIT:’ Deadline reports that Arrested Development star Jason Bateman and Fantastic Beasts actor Jude Law are working together on a one-hour limited series for Netflix titled Black Rabbit. Both are expected to star in and executive produce the series, with Bateman set to direct. The premise of the show is being kept quiet for now.