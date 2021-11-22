‘Rust’ Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Laid to Rest by ‘Devastated’ Family

Halyna Hutchins was laid to rest in a private ceremony over the weekend. Only close friends and family were part of the Rust cinematographer’s remembrance. Hutchins was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of Rust, when he thought the gun was filled with blanks; the incident is being investigated.

“Halyna was the love of my life, and our loss of her has devastated our family’s dreams,” Hutchins’ husband, attorney Matthew Hutchins, 38, said in a statement.

“We feel the silence of her being forever gone as a suffocating stillness in our home,” he said of himself and the couple’s 9-year-old son, Andros. “Our love and adoration for her grows as we tell her story, and we hope her work can inspire filmmakers and storytellers around the world. We thank the many generous supporters who have been so thoughtful in our time of loss.”

He also shared a photo of Halyna’s grave marker. It reads, “Halyna Hutchins, ASC, 1979-2021,” and “Her light shapes our lives, keep chasing your vision.”

