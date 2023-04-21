‘Rust’ Charges Against Alec Baldwin Dropped

The manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins are expected to be dropped.

A statement from prosecutors Thursday (April 20th) evening, revealed that new facts had come to light that make it impossible to proceed against Baldwin in the time alotted.

The D.A. will drop the charges “without prejudice,” meaning that the case could be refiled later, perhaps with a lesser charge.

A source close to the situation told Variety evidence indicated that the Colt .45 used to kill Hutchins had been modified prior to the shooting, making it more difficult for the D.A. to prove that Baldwin actually did pull the trigger.

The actor’s lawyers told the outlet, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident.”