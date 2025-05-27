‘Rust’ Armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed Released On Parole After 14 Months

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the armorer convicted of manslaughter in the Rust shooting, was released on parole Friday after serving 14 months in prison. Her lawyer declined to comment on her plans. Gutierrez Reed, 28, was found to have acted with criminal negligence when she loaded a live bullet into Alec Baldwin’s gun on the Western set, leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza. Baldwin, who denied pulling the trigger, was also put on trial for involuntary manslaughter, but the case was dismissed after the judge learned that prosecutors had withheld evidence. Gutierrez Reed was convicted and sentenced to 18 months. (Variety)