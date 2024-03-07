‘Rust’ Armorer Found Guilty Of Involuntary Manslaughter

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in her trial over the accidental shooting on the set of the film. The jury deliberated for less than three hours before reaching the verdict. Gutierrez Reed was also charged with tampering with evidence, but she was acquitted of that charge. She could face up to 18 months in prison when sentenced.

As the film’s armorer, Gutierrez Reed was responsible for handling the guns and loaded a live bullet into Alec Baldwin’s pistol, leading to the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza. The verdict was delivered following two weeks of testimony about safety lapses on set. Baldwin, who fired the fatal shot, is scheduled to face his own manslaughter trial in July.