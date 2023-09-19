Russell Brand Jokes About Raping A Woman And Having Sex With Children In Resurfaced Interview

An interview with Russell Brand from the Leicester Square Theatre podcast in 2013 has resurfaced following the rape and sexual assault allegations made against him recently. Brand, who has also been accused of sexually abusing a minor when he was in his 30s, joked about raping a woman and having sex with children on the show.

“Oh, I’ve raped someone once,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor said. “And killed her after.”

Brand also joked about the ancient Greeks having sex with children during the interview. “They didn’t mind it, did they? They were clever, weren’t they?” he said. “I’ve done another triangle. I’m f–king a little kid. This is great. F–k the kid with the triangle,” Brand added. “No, that’s too much.”

Over the weekend, The Sunday Times of London published a report in which five women came forward to accuse Brand of “rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse,” between the years of 2006 and 2013.