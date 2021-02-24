Rumer Willis Talks Intense Anxiety

Rumer Willis is getting real about her anxiety levels. The 32-year-old daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis shared an update on IG Stories. "Wanted to share something vulnerable because I think it is important to remember there are many sides to everyone and so much we don't see outside of the lens of social media," Rumer captioned a video of herself staring at the camera with a filter of tears coming out of her eyes. "I have been dealing with bad anxiety since yesterday, but working on learning how to self soothe."

The Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood star said that sometimes her anxiety can get so bad that "I feel like I'm dying, I get nauseous and my heart won't slow down."

"It sometimes feels like a force so much bigger than me has taken over the control panel in my [brain]," she shared. "But I realized the worst thing I can do is try to fight against it or be resistant to it. I have to catch myself when I find myself focusing on just wishing it was somehow different."

Part of her healing process is being real about it. "So here I am, sitting here feeling like I'm gonna melt, even though I know I won't and just trying to lean into the discomfort as scary and painful as that is."

Willis is among many celebs who have opened up about anxiety in a bid to change the public perception of the perfect Hollywood life.

Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and Zayn Malik have also shared their stories.