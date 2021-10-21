‘Ruby Rose’ Reveals Real Reason She Left ‘Batwoman’

Ruby Rose lashed out at Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, and former WBTV chairman Peter Roth in their Instagram stories Wednesday (Oct. 20th) morning.

The actor wrote, “I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth.”

According to the former Batwoman star, they did not quit the show, but were forced out for calling out bad behavior and a dangerous environment that they say left a production assistant paralyzed and two stunt doubles hospitalized.

Rose says she suffered a “cut in the face so close to [her] eye she could have been blin[ded],” and claims Roth forced them to return to work 10 days after having spinal surgery or else “the whole crew and cast would be fired.” They even said that the WBTV chairman hired a private investigation to follow them, presumably to disprove the severity of their injury.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. TV issued a statement saying, “Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio. the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”