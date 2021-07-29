Ruby Rose Lands In ER After Having Complications From Surgery

Ruby Rose landed in the ER after having complications from surgery.

The 35-year-old former Batwoman actress shared the news in her Instagram Story Tuesday (July 27th), saying she called an ambulance to take her to the hospital but it took hours for the paramedics to find a ER that would admit her.

She revealed, “They’d been rejecting people all night. And my case was quite serious — we stuck it out for a little bit longer, and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff.”

Rose was eventually admitted and treated but pleaded with fans to get vaccinated in order to prevent others from being rejected at the emergency room doors.