Royals Get Heat for Wishing Andrew a Happy Birthday

The British royal family wished Prince Andrew a happy 60th birthday on social media, and followers reacted with horror. As many will recall, he stepped down from royal duties following outrage over his connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and reports that he is not cooperating with sex trafficking investigations. There’s also the claim that he himself engaged in illicit activity with at least one of Epstein’s alleged victims.

Here’s what the royal birthday post said: “On this day in 1960, Prince Andrew was born at Buckingham Palace, the first child born to a reigning monarch for 103 years. Happy Birthday to The Duke of York.”

The reaction was swift. Wrote one critic: “This 29 minute old Tweet has aged badly.”