Royal Tea: Prince Philip's Health + Queen's Response to Oprah Interview

Prince William is sharing insight into his grandfather Prince Philip‘s health. The 99-year-old has been in King Edward VII Hospital in London since February 16 after “feeling unwell.”

On Monday, he was asked by photographer Arthur Edwards where things stood and William said, “He's okay. They're keeping an eye on him.”

The 38-year-old royal was visiting a vaccine center in Norfolk near his country home, Anmer Hall, when the photographer questioned him. A source told People that Philip will likely remain in the hospital for the week.

QUEEN

Meanwhile, shortly after confirming that she would not allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to maintain senior royal patronages after stepping away from their royal roles and moving to California, the Queen has scheduled a television address that will air the same day Harry and Meghan’s talk with Oprah Winfrey is set to drop.

The TV special will also include other prominent royals, including Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The address will occur on Sunday, March 7, ahead of Commonwealth Day on March 8th.

Royals are reportedly concerned about what will come out in Oprah’s sit-down with the pair, which will likely address the sometimes racist reception Megan received after joining the royal family.

Meghan and Harry popped up in a Spotify promo Monday to talk about Archewell Audio, a production company created to make podcasts exclusively with Spotify.

“We created Archewell Audio to make sure that we can elevate voices that maybe aren't being heard and hear people's stories,” Meghan said.

Harry added, “And the biggest part of this is to create this community of where you can share, that will encourage everybody else to then share their own vulnerabilities within that safe space.”