Royal Tea: Prince Andrew Served + Private Look at Royal Life + More

Prince Andrew has apparently been served. On Friday, an affidavit arrived in New York federal court, showing that a process server in London went to Andrew’s residence at Windsor Castle on August 27th to deliver documents from Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s sex abuse suit, and left them with a police officer on duty.

The Duke of York is not expected at the federal courtroom in New York on Monday, where the case is set to be tried, but his laywer is. Giuffre and her lawyer, David Boies have expressed frustration over their inability to serve Andrew.

In the affidavit, process server Cesar Augusto Sepulveda attested that he asked to see Andrew in person but was told it’s not possible. Where is he? The cop said he couldn’t answer questions, according to the affidavit, but “stated that by leaving there, the Court process would be forwarded on to the Legal Team.”

He did not hand the papers personally to Andrew, but asserted that the “service” was “in accordance with Section 6 of the Civil Procedure Rules” of the United Kingdom.

Andrew has denied all allegations against him. Next stages for the case are TBD.

PERSONAL LOOK

Meanwhile, a new tribute to the late Prince Philip has been released. It features private footage from Queen Elizabeth’s collection, and viewers can find Philip tricycle racing with his kids Prince Charles and Princess Anne as a young Elizabeth chases them.

Other glimpses show Philip’s son Charles, and his grandsons Princes William and Harry sharing their thoughts.

“He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we have done really,” says William, 39.

Adds Harry, 36: “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was unapologetically him.”

The documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air on September 22nd on the BBC.